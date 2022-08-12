Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $146.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eagle Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.09.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

