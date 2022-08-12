Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 34,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

