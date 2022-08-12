Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 34,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
