Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.