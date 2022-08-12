ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.08. 524,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

