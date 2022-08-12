ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.08. 524,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.