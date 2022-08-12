ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.23. 79,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 572,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.22.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.