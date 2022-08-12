ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.23. 79,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 572,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.22.
ECN Capital Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26.
Insider Activity at ECN Capital
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
