Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.86). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 296,613 shares trading hands.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust
Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.
Recommended Stories
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.