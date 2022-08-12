Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 125,610 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,610 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,322. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.