Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 40,610 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.99. 609,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The company has a market cap of $462.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.