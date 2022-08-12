Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,666,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

BKD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

