Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 10,808 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,023,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 92.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,133. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.62 and a 200-day moving average of $303.82.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

