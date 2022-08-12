Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,109 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $34,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 175,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

