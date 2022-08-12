Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $37.07 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,708 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.79. 401,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,989,504. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

