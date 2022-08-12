Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $52.82 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $3,590,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 591,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,121,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,937. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

