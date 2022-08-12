Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.31. 30,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,722. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.46. The company has a market cap of $320.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

