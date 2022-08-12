Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172,610 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 51,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

