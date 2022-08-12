Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 451,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,282 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,669. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $95.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

