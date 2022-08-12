Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 3,405 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

