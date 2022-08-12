Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $392.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 409,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 637,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

