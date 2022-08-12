Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $392.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
