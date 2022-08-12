Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

