Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Trading Up 1%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 32,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Elemental Royalties Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

