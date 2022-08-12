Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELROF. Citigroup began coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.27.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

