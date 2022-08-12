Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 137,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,625. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

