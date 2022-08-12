Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,696 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.