Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,528. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.