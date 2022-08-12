Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. 136,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. The company has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

