Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,340 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

