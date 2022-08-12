Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,774 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,306. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

