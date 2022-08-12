Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 874 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.01. 9,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,411. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

