Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,227. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

