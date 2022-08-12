Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $62.35. 92,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

