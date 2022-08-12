Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

