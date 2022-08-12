Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,754. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.