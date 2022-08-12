Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.63 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,816. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

