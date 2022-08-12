Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,901 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.72. 10,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.52, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.90 and its 200-day moving average is $503.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.