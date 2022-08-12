Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $176.98. The stock had a trading volume of 720,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $475.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

