Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $768,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB remained flat at $48.44 during midday trading on Friday. 69,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,268. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

