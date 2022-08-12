Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,469 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.68. 8,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,481. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

