Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,167 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.86. 30,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

