Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 842 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 65,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

