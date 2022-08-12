Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 976 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. 11,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

