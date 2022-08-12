Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ELTK opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -1.75.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
