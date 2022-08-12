Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $923,643.28 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $923,643.28 and approximately $6,929.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,652,311 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

