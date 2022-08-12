Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 608.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 291,402 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $18,158,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $11,949,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

