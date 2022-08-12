Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,767. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

