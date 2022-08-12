Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 97.86 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 80.10 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.27).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

