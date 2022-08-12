Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($6.00) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.85). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 960.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 138,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

