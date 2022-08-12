Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. Invests $87.12 Million in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,358,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,121,000. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up 51.4% of Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. owned approximately 8.27% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

KRP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 162.07%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.