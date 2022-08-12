Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 4,843.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.
Energous Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
