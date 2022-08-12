Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Earnings Results

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 4,843.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Energous Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

