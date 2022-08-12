Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

