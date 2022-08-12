Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stake Raised by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 1.32. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

